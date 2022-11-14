AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at icet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to download here
AP ICET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registration process for AP ICET Counselling 2022 for second and final phase commenced on October 31, 2022, details below.
AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling today, November 14, 2022. The candidates can access the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by going to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. To view the results, a registered applicant must provide their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates
|Final Phase Registration
|31-10-2022 to 07-11-2022
|Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates
|02-11-2022 to 10-11-2022
|Final Phase Web options Selection
|11-11-2022
|Final Phase Change of Web options
|12-11-2022
|Final Phase Allotment of Seats
|14-11-2022
|Final Phase Reporting at colleges
|15-11-2022
AP ICET 2022 Final Seat Allotment: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”
- Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
- Now click on the submit option.
- The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates who have been selected for admission must confirm their enrollment by accepting their seat assignments online and reporting to the designated institution by November 15, 2022. Visit the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education website for further information (APSCHE).
