AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at icet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to download here

AP ICET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling today, November 14, 2022. The candidates can access the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result by going to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in. To view the results, a registered applicant must provide their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Final Phase Registration 31-10-2022 to 07-11-2022 Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates 02-11-2022 to 10-11-2022 Final Phase Web options Selection 11-11-2022 Final Phase Change of Web options 12-11-2022 Final Phase Allotment of Seats 14-11-2022 Final Phase Reporting at colleges 15-11-2022

AP ICET 2022 Final Seat Allotment: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”

Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Now click on the submit option.

The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who have been selected for admission must confirm their enrollment by accepting their seat assignments online and reporting to the designated institution by November 15, 2022. Visit the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education website for further information (APSCHE).