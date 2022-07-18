NewsIndia
AP ICET HALL TICKET 2022

AP ICET hall ticket 2022 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get direct link to download here

Candidates can now download their AP ICET 2022 Admit Cards from official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for direct link.

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:53 PM IST

AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released AP ICET 2022 admit cards today, July 18. Candidates who have applied for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test can download their admit cards from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in using their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to download AP ICET admit card 2022

  • Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on the AP ICET link
  • Login with your registration number and date of birth.
  • Download AP ICET hall ticker and take a printout.

AP ICET hall ticket direct link

AP ICET is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 in two shifts. The exam is held at state-level for admission to MBA and MCA courses.

