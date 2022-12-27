AP Inter Exams 2023: 1st, 2nd year Inter time table RELEASED at bie.ap.gov.in- Direct link here

AP Inter Exams 2023: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has released the AP Inter Exams 2023 dates. The AP Inter Exams will take place in March 2023, according to the official schedule that was provided. The full timetable has been posted on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, for AP Inter 1st Year and AP Inter 2nd Year students.

The AP Inter First Year Exams 2023 will take place from March 15–April 3 of that year. The AP Inter 2nd Year Exams 2023 will take place from March 16–April 4 of that year.

AP Inter Exams 2023: Here’s how to download datesheet

Open the website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Under the latest notification section, click on ‘AP inter 1st year time table 2023’ or ‘AP inter 2nd year time table 2023’

The pdf file of AP intermediate exam date 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the AP inter exam date 2023 pdf on your device.

The BIE AP will also administer the practical tests for students in addition to the theory exams. The practical tests will be held following the theory exams, according to the notice that was published.