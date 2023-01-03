AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 seat allotment result DECLARED- Direct link to check allotment here
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP LAWCET 2022, AP PGLCET round 1 seat allotment result, scroll down for the direct link.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on January 2, 2023. Candidates can check and download the result through the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates can check their seat allotment results using their hall ticket number and date of birth. The self-reporting and reporting at the college will begin on January 3, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2023. The classes will commence on January 4, 2023.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2022: Steps to check allotment
Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your login details
The seat allotment letter PDF will get displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout of the seat allotment letter for future use
The self-reporting has begun today. Candidates must note that the last date for reporting is January 7. It is mandatory for candidates to download the allotment order and report to the allotted college. The classwork will be commenced on January 4, 2023.
