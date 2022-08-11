NewsIndia
AP PECET HALL TICKET 2022

AP PECET 2022: APSCHE Admit Card Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to download

AP PECET 2022:  APSCHE has released the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AP PECET hall tickets were released online on August 10, 2022
  • Students must use their registration number and password in order to download the hall tickets
  • The physical efficiency and game skill test will begin on August 17, 2022

AP PECET 2022 Admit Card: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test. The AP PECET hall tickets have been released online on August 10, 2022. AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022 have been released for the physical efficiency and game skill test which will begin on August 17, 2022. Students must use their registration number and password in order to download the hall tickets.

According to the media reports, the Andhra Pradesh PECET 2022 admission card will have the following information: the candidate's name, the location of the exam centre, the date and time of the exam, and the candidate's photo and signature, as well as other personal and exam-related details. Candidates can get in touch with the officials to request corrections if there are any errors. ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2022: Registration ends TODAY; students to stage protest, demand third attempt for all

AP PECET 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Registered candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the download hall ticket link.

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will be required to enter their login details.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the AP PECET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should download and print a copy of it for future reference.

AP PECET 2022 Admit Card; direct link here

Everyone must bring their AP PECET Hall Ticket 2022 to the exam location since they will not be permitted to take the test if they do not. Please also note the reporting time and exam time, and use this hall ticket to show up for the examination.


 

 

