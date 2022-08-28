NewsIndia
AP PECET RESULTS 2022

AP PECET 2022 Result DECLARED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi marks memo here

AP PECET Results 2022 are now available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to check Manabadi results.

Aug 28, 2022

AP PECET Results 2022: Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has announced the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET Results 2022 today, August 28. Candidates can now check their AP PECET marks memo on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

Here how to download- AP PECET Results 2022

  1. Visit the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET
  2. On the home page, click on the AP PECET score card link
  3. Enter registration number, PECET hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Submit and your AP PECET result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download, and take a print out for further references

AP PECET Result 2022- Direct Link

The Acharya Nagarjuna University has conducted the AP PECET exam for admission to two-year UG DPEd and two-year BPEd programmes offered by various universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state. This year the university has conducted the AP PECET exam on August 17, 2022. 

