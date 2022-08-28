AP PECET Results 2022: Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has announced the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET Results 2022 today, August 28. Candidates can now check their AP PECET marks memo on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here how to download- AP PECET Results 2022

Visit the official website -- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET On the home page, click on the AP PECET score card link Enter registration number, PECET hall ticket number and date of birth Submit and your AP PECET result 2022 will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further references

The Acharya Nagarjuna University has conducted the AP PECET exam for admission to two-year UG DPEd and two-year BPEd programmes offered by various universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state. This year the university has conducted the AP PECET exam on August 17, 2022.