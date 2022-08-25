AP PGCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will be releasing the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Tickets today, August 25, 2022. The PGCET hall tickets will be made accessible online on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in - after they are announced. The AP PGCET 2022 exams will be placed in September, according to the test schedule provided by APSCE and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa. The tests would start on September 3 and end on September 11.

According to the test schedule, the PGCET 2022 exam will be held in three sessions: Session 1 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, Session 2 from 1 PM to 2:30 PM, and Session 3 from 4:30 PM to 6 PM. Entrance exams for the subjects Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, and Geography will not be held for the AP PGCET 2022.

AP PGCET 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2022.

Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” button.

Log in to the account using the registration number, date of birth, and exam paper.

AP PGECET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print of it.

On behalf of APSCHE, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, and AP PGCET test. When the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket is available, the instructions to download as well as direct links for PGCET 2022 hall ticket download will be posted here for the candidates' advantage. Check back here for the most recent updates.