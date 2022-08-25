NewsIndia
AP PGCET 2022

AP PGCET 2022: APSCHE Admit Card releasing TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to download

AP PGCET 2022: APSCHE and Yogi Vemana University will be releasing the AP PGCET 2022 Hall tickets today, August 25, 2022. As per the schedule issued on the official website – cet.apsche.ap.gov.in, the hall tickets will be made available online today, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP PGCET 2022: APSCHE Admit Card releasing TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here’s how to download

AP PGCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will be releasing the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Tickets today, August 25, 2022. The PGCET hall tickets will be made accessible online on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in - after they are announced. The AP PGCET 2022 exams will be placed in September, according to the test schedule provided by APSCE and Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa. The tests would start on September 3 and end on September 11.

According to the test schedule, the PGCET 2022 exam will be held in three sessions: Session 1 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, Session 2 from 1 PM to 2:30 PM, and Session 3 from 4:30 PM to 6 PM. Entrance exams for the subjects Sanskrit, Urdu, Folklore, B.F.A, Performing Arts, Tourism, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, and Geography will not be held for the AP PGCET 2022. ALSO READ: Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result Date & Time: Results to be DECLARED on THIS DATE

AP PGCET 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2022.
  • Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” button.
  • Log in to the account using the registration number, date of birth, and exam paper.
  • AP PGECET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a print of it.

On behalf of APSCHE, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, and AP PGCET test. When the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket is available, the instructions to download as well as direct links for PGCET 2022 hall ticket download will be posted here for the candidates' advantage. Check back here for the most recent updates.

 

Live Tv

ap pgcet 2022PGCET 2022ap pgcetpgcet 2022 exam dateap pgcet 2022 exam datescets apsche ap gov inpgcet ap examap pgcet 2022 examap pgcet 2022 hall ticketspgcet hall tickets

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Apple's love for India
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News ground report from Taiwan's most powerful military airbase
DNA Video
DNA: Caste certificate for God too?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistani connection of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'.
DNA Video
DNA: What is Control Demolition Technique by which Twin Towers will be demolished?