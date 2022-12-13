AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result to be OUT SOON at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps to download here

AP PGCET 2022: The Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP PGCET counselling 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result today, December 13. Candidates can view the final phase allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Using their application number and date of birth, candidates can verify and download the AP PGCET second phase allotment result. Candidates who are shortlisted in the last step of allotment must report to the assigned college with original papers, a fee challan, and a joining report to complete the admission process. Following that, the colleges/universities will verify the candidates' paperwork and issue the allotment order.

AP PGCET 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official portal of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at sche.ap.gov.in.

Now, tap on AP-PGCET 2022.

The specific portal for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test will open up.

Click on Check Seat Allotment Result in the Information Bulletin section.

The Login form will open up subsequently.

Enter the login credentials such as AP PGCET Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth and the Captcha Code.

Click on Submit.

The status of the result will be available too. Download the allotment letter.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the last step of allotment must report to the assigned college with original papers, a fee challan, and a joining report to complete the admission process. Following that, the colleges/universities will verify the candidates' paperwork and issue the allotment order.