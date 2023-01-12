AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 RELEASED at slprb.ap.gov.in, DIRECT LINK to download here

AP Police Constable 2023: AP Police Admit Card 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB AP will be releasing the AP Police hall ticket 2023 tomorrow, January 12, 2023. Candidates who plan to take the AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 exam may check and get their admit card from the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. In order to access their admit card, applicants must log in to the SLPRB AP website using their registration number and SSC hall ticket number. See below for the AP Police Constable exam date 2023 and other essential changes.

According to the official website, the AP Police Constable hall ticket 2023 will be available tomorrow at 10 a.m. The hall ticket will be available from January 12 until January 20, 2023. The preliminary written examination will be held on January 22, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The preliminary written test will be worth 200 points (200 questions).

AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of AP Police at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Click on recruitment tab available on the home page.

A new page will open where the AP Police Constable Hall Ticket 2022 link will be available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SLPRB AP will conduct the recruiting process for a total of 6100 police constable positions as part of this recruitment drive. The preliminary written test will be worth 200 points and will consist of 200 questions. The questions will be of the objective variety.

The recruitment of AP Police Constables will take place in stages, beginning with the Preliminary Test.