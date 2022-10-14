AP RCET 2022: APSCHE Hall Ticket RELEASED at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct link to download here

AP RCET 2022: The AP RCET Hall Ticket 2022 has been made available by APSCHE. The exam hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is conducting the Andhra Pradesh Reseach Common Entrance Test, AP RCET 2022 from October 17, 2022. The exam is scheduled to start on October 17, 2022, and end on October 19, 2022, according to the official website. The admit card has been made available, and candidates should be aware that they must carry it with them on each of the three exam days. Candidates must input their application number, date of birth, and mobile number in order to download their hall ticket.

AP RCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Then click on the button that reads “Download Hall Ticket”

Enter your application number, date of birth and mobile number

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download it and keep a copy

The exam will be given in two sessions: the morning session from 9 am to 11 am, and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination schedule includes the syllabus for each day and each session. The webpage can be checked by candidates. The admit card can be downloaded by those who have successfully registered for the exam.