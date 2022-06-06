AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is scheduled to declare AP SSC Result 2022 today June 6, 2022. . The SSC exam result is likely to be announced at 11 am. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be announced on Saturday (June 4), however, it was postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances," according to the board officials. Once announced, the students who appeared in AP SSC 10th Class exam 2022 will be able to check their score cards on the official website -bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

AP SSC Result 2022: Date and time

Date- June 6, 2022

Tentative time- 11 am

Official website- bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on AP SSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials - roll number, DOB

Step 4: Your SSC class10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the SSC result 2022 and take a printout for future references.

As per the reports, nearly 6.5 lakh students appeared in AP 10th exams this time in offline mode and would now get their results in less than a month's time. Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the AP SSC Result 2022 in front of the media, following which it will be made available on the official websites as well.

