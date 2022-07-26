AP TET Admit Card 2022: Andhra Pradesh Government will release Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) admit card 2022 today, July 26, 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in. To access their AP TET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 is set to take place between August 6 and August 21, 2022. The AP TET 2022 will be administered in two shifts, with the morning shift beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m.

AP TET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website AP TET, aptet.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "APTET 2022 Hall Ticket."

Enter the login details. Your APTET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the APTET Hall Ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Paper I A will be held for candidates applying to teach in Grades 1–5. Paper IB in Special Education will be held for Classes 1 to 5. Paper II A for grades 6–8 and Paper II B for grades 6–8 in the case of Special Education Teachers. The APTET 2022 will be held in various districts throughout Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa. According to reports, a window will be opened for candidates to choose their district and session from among the available centers. Candidates can select their exam center on the AP TET official website using their candidate login credentials.