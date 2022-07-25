AP TET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Government will release the hall ticket today for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website aptet.apcfss.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) will be held from 6th August to 21st August 2022 across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Govt.

The examination will be held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

AP TET Exam Centers 2022

The APTET 2022 shall be conducted ‘ONLINE’ in the centers in various districts in Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa from 6th August to 21st August 2022. A window will be opened to the candidates to opt the DISTRICT and session in the available centers. Candidates can choose their Exam Center through their Candidate Login on the AP TET website.

AP TET 2022: Here is how you can download your Admit card

- Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in

- Go to Candidate login and login using candidate ID and date of birth

- The AP TET admit card will appear on screen

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

- Online applications were invited from eligible candidates for the AP TET 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 16th July 2022.