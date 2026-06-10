Apache helicopter as powerful as F-35/Rafale; US faces Rs 850 crore loss – how many of these ‘flying tanks’ does India have?

US-Iran War: Tensions in West Asia have picked up again after reports that an American AH-64 Apache attack helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump claimed that Iran was behind the incident, though American military officials have not issued a confirmed the US president’s statement so far. The crew members were later rescued safely, and an inquiry is underway to determine what exactly led to the loss of the aircraft.

The Apache helicopter is described as a “flying tank” due to its heavy firepower and battlefield role. This is also part of India’s offensive aviation capability.

One of the most expensive combat choppers

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The AH-64 Apache is among the most advanced attack helicopters in service today. The base cost of a single unit is estimated between $35 to 40 million (roughly Rs 300 to Rs 350 crore). However, when weapons systems, radar equipment, maintenance, training and logistical support are included, the total lifecycle cost can rise between $52 and $100 million (nearly Rs 450 to Rs 850 crore) per aircraft.

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This high cost is one reason why losing a single unit is treated as more than just the loss of a machine. It also needs a heavy investment in training, technology and mission readiness.

Why it is compared with fighter jets

Although the Apache operates in a different category from fighter jets like the F-35 or Rafale, military experts compare its battlefield importance to them. Fighter aircraft dominate the skies, while the Apache is built to dominate ground targets such as tanks, bunkers and armoured columns.

Its ability to fly low, strike fast and operate in complex terrain makes it one of the most relied-upon attack platforms in modern warfare.

Why it is called a ‘flying tank’

The chopper carries a 30mm M230 chain gun along with Hellfire missiles and Hydra rockets. It is also built to operate at low altitude while delivering precision strikes.

Its advanced sensors allow it to function in low visibility and night conditions. The features give it an advantage in fast-moving combat situations. And because of these specifications, it has been nicknamed “flying tank”.

A combat-tested machine for four decades

The helicopter entered service in 1984 and has since been used in multiple major military operations, including the Gulf, Iraq and Afghan wars and various counter-terror operations.

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According to Boeing data, Apache helicopters have logged more than 5.3 million flight hours, including over 1.3 million hours in combat zones. This makes it one of the most battle-tested attack helicopters in service across the world.

International operators and India’s fleet

The Apache is not limited to the United States. It is presently being operated by 19 countries, with more than 1,300 helicopters in active service across the globe. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar and India are part of this operator group.

At present, Indian Air Force (IAF) operates 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters, which have been deployed across western and northern sectors. In addition, six more helicopters have been cleared for the Indian Army, a move expected to further strengthen ground attack capability.