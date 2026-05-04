Apart from Amit Shah: The hidden strategists who engineered BJP’s stunning win in West Bengal

New Delhi: In the whirlwind of political battles that led to the BJP’s historic win in the West Bengal Assembly elections, one name that stands out is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Known as the party's ‘Chanakya’, he has masterminded many of the BJP's biggest successes. His strategies were crucial in helping the BJP finally make inroads in West Bengal, a state where they had struggled for years.

But Shah did not do it alone. A select group of five central leaders worked along with him to turn the tide in the party's favour. They together pulled off a victory that sent shockwaves through Bengal’s political arena.

Amit Shah's tireless leadership

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Shah’s role in the Bengal campaign was nothing short of pivotal. He spent 14 days in Bengal, continuously coordinating operations, issuing strategic directions and participating in countless rallies. He was a constant presence on the ground, holding late-night organisational meetings and leading the charge at over 50 rallies and roadshows across the state.

His announcements such as implementing the 7th Pay Commission for government employees and taking a hard line on "goons and infiltrators" resonated with the electorate. His efforts were particularly visible after the first phase of voting when he confidently pointed out that BJP had already secured over 110 seats. It boosted the morale for the second phase.

This laid the groundwork for BJP to breach the stronghold of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), leading to their eventual success.

The bridge between Centre and state

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan played an indispensable role as the chief strategist for the BJP's election campaign. His main job was ensuring smooth coordination between the party’s central leadership and its state unit.

He worked hard to build bridges between various communities and social strata, making sure that the message reached the right people at the right time.

His organisational skills and understanding of local dynamics helped coordinate resources and central visits with the party’s needs on the ground.

Master of micro-management

When it came to the nitty-gritty of the election, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav was the go-to person. Known for his exceptional organisational skills, he concentrated on micro-managing operations at the grassroots level. He worked to mobilise party workers and ensure they were well-prepared, right down to the booth level.

Yadav’s vast experience in managing elections in states like Bihar proved crucial in handling the complex electoral dynamics of Bengal, where the BJP faced major challenges.

Strengthening the ground force

BJP’s National General Secretary Sunil Bansal has a reputation for creating highly effective organisational structures. In Bengal, he applied his success in Uttar Pradesh to build a robust network of booth-level coordinators, known as “panna pramukhs”. This army of dedicated workers played a major role in countering the Trinamool’s cadre-based system.

Bansal’s attention to the ground-level structure helped the BJP mobilise a support base that was crucial to the party’s victory.

From Tripura to Bengal’s heartland

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb brought invaluable experience to the campaign. Having led a successful fight against the Left in his state, he knew exactly what it would take to challenge the entrenched power in Bengal.

He concentrated his efforts in regions that had cultural and linguistic similarities to Tripura, helping the BJP connect with local communities and energise party workers.

His aggressive campaigning style and outreach efforts turned heads and earned him a crucial role in the party’s Bengal strategy.

The digital campaigner

As the head of BJP's IT cell, Amit Malviya was the man behind the party’s digital warfare. He spearheaded the battle of narratives, using social media to inform and mobilise voters with precision and sensitivity.

His online campaigns on incidents such as the Sandeshkhali violence and the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case helped turn public sentiment against the TMC government. His ability to challenge the TMC's “propaganda machine” through digital channels played a decisive role in ensuring the outcome of the election.

The collective effort

It wasn’t just one person but a well-coordinated effort from this group of leaders that made the BJP’s victory in Bengal possible. Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Deb and Amit Malviya each brought their unique strengths to the table, creating a formidable force that was able to topple the Trinamool Congress after years of dominance.

The BJP’s victory in Bengal is not merely a win on paper. It ushers in a change in the state’s political dynamics and sends a message that the party is no longer a force in the Hindi heartland but a serious contender in eastern India as well.