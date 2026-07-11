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Punjab govt transfers Rs 1,147 crore to nearly 33 lakh women under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

Punjab Government has transferred Rs 1,147 crore to nearly 33 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana through DBT. More than 66 lakh women have enrolled so far.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
Punjab govt transfers Rs 1,147 crore to nearly 33 lakh women under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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