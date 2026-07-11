/Punjab govt transfers Rs 1,147 crore to nearly 33 lakh women under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

The Punjab Government has transferred Rs 1,147 crore directly into the bank accounts of nearly 33 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The first payment cycle covered eligible beneficiaries registered until June 25, 2026. Officials said the scheme aims to provide financial support, dignity and greater financial security to women across the state.
Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category received Rs 4,500 each, comprising three monthly instalments of Rs 1,500 each. Beneficiaries from all other categories received Rs 3,000 each, comprising three monthly instalments of Rs 1,000 each.
The payments were released to eligible women whose registrations were completed by June 25, 2026. Registrations under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana are continuing across Punjab, with more than 66 lakh women enrolled so far.
Officials said women registering now will be included in the next payment cycle.
Punjab Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr. Baljit Kaur said the successful completion of the first payment cycle reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that financial assistance reaches every eligible woman directly and transparently.
“The Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has been launched to provide financial security and dignity to women. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the assistance in a transparent and timely manner. No eligible woman will be left out,” said Dr. Baljit Kaur.
The minister said the scheme provides direct financial support to women without affecting any existing welfare benefits.
Women already receiving widow, disability or old-age pensions will continue to receive those benefits separately. She said the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana serves as an additional layer of social security for beneficiaries.
Across Punjab, women who received the first instalment described it as a proud moment. Many said it was the first time money had been credited directly into their personal bank accounts.
Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Mustaba Jatta village in Gurdaspur district, described receiving the first payment as one of the most emotional moments of her life.
After Rs 4,500 was credited to her account, she said she experienced financial independence for the first time.
“I am very happy that I have received my own income in my own bank account. Main taan ajj to pehlan apne hath vich kamai dekhi hi nahin si. (I have never earned any money before this). When I received the message about three instalments on my mobile phone, I felt overjoyed. May God bless the Punjab Government and our Chief Minister for giving us this feeling of self-respect,” she said.
Kuldeep Kaur said the payment meant much more than financial assistance.
“Earlier, many people believed that sons were more valuable than daughters. That thinking is slowly changing. Families with daughters now feel more secure because women have their own financial support. Mein ta apne husband lai maanyog ho gayee (I have become respectable for my husband),” she said.
Another beneficiary, Harmeet Kaur from Ghummankalan village, said she first learned about the scheme during a village awareness camp.
“I shall spend this money on my suits and some for household things. I am feeling so happy. Mein vi hun kama rai haan (I am also earning now),” she said.
Harmeet Kaur said the scheme also sends an important message to society.
“A daughter is not a burden; she is the pride of the family. This money will help in educating girls and empowering them. When we educate and empower a girl, we build a brighter future for the entire family and society,” she said.
Kiran, a widow from Dhuri in Sangrur district, said the financial assistance would provide much-needed support during a difficult phase of her life.
“Mere lai taan ehe badi vaddi rakam ha. Mein vidhwa haan aur behad garib haan. Mere ghar kaman wala koi nai hai. Mein CM Maan di bahut dhanyawadi haan.” (For me, this is a big amount. I am a widow and very poor. There is no earning member in my family. This will be a great help. I thank the Chief Minister.)
Similarly, Reeta, a daily wage labourer from a village in Gurdaspur district, said the financial assistance had reduced some of her household worries.
“I got information from the Anganwadi Centre and filled my form with their help. My husband and I are daily wage labourers. This is a great help. I can now spend this amount on my own needs,” she said.
Looking at the SMS confirming the credit, she smiled through tears and said, “Mobile di toon-toon ne sadi zindagi bana deeti” (The notification tone on my mobile has changed our lives).
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