Bhagwant Mann will become Punjab CM again in 2027, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed confidence that Bhagwant Singh Mann will return as Punjab Chief Minister in 2027. Speaking about party's strong performance in the Bathinda Municipal Corporation elections, Kejriwal said the victory reflected public trust in the AAP government's work and its record of honest governance over the last four years.

Kejriwal credits Bathinda victory to AAP government's work

Thanking the people of Bathinda for the decisive mandate, Kejriwal said the election result showed that people continue to support the Bhagwant Mann government. He said the large turnout and enthusiastic response during the roadshow reflected growing public confidence in the administration.

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The AAP chief said the result reaffirmed people's faith in the government's clean image. He added that while previous Punjab governments faced corruption allegations, no such accusations have been made against Bhagwant Mann or his ministers.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and several senior party leaders were also present during the event.

Kejriwal says people are happy with the government's performance

Addressing the gathering, Arvind Kejriwal said, "I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for giving us such a magnificent victory in the Municipal Corporation elections. As we were coming here during the roadshow, I was looking at people’s faces. It has been four years since we formed the government. When previous governments were in power, people would stand with shoes in their hands to chase them away. We have completed four years, and today there is so much happiness on people’s faces. Seeing that made me truly happy."

Highlighting the purpose behind entering politics, Kejriwal stated, "We entered politics to work for the people. It feels very good that after four years, people are appreciating our work. You have given us a resounding victory in Bathinda, putting your stamp of approval on our work. While coming here during the roadshow, the happiness visible on your faces showed that you are very satisfied with the AAP government."

Kejriwal highlights governance and anti-corruption record

Recalling his visit during the 2022 Assembly elections, Kejriwal said, "I came to Bathinda during the 2022 elections. At that time, I was told that the people of Bathinda had to pay a ‘Jojo Tax’. Nobody collects it anymore and there is no loot and extortion now. Nobody asks you for money anymore. This is Bhagwant Mann’s honest government."

Comparing political parties in Punjab, the AAP chief added, "Today there are four parties in Punjab. One party is known by people, in anger, as the ‘Chitta Party’. During its rule, drugs were sold extensively and reached every household. People also call it the ‘Beadbi Party’ because many incidents of 'beadbi' (sacrilege) took place during its tenure."

He further said, "The second is the ‘Jhagda Party’. Its leaders are always fighting among themselves. The third is the ‘ED Party’. It threatens people with the ED and sends agencies after them. And the fourth is the Aam Aadmi Party, your party, ‘janta ki party,’ a party that works for the public."

Kejriwal backs Bhagwant Mann for second term in 2027

Looking ahead to the Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal asserted, "I have been told that the elections will be held in November, not February. Only four months are left. Now we all have only one task. We have to make Bhagwant Singh Mann Chief Minister again. He must become Chief Minister again."

Praising the Punjab Chief Minister's record, Kejriwal said, "In the last 75 years, Punjab has seen many Chief Ministers, many ministers. But no one has been as honest as Bhagwant Mann. Every Chief Minister who came before faced allegations. People said such and such Chief Ministers made so much money, committed this scam, that scam, that their family members were involved in corruption, that their ministers were involved in corruption. Such allegations were made against every Chief Minister."

He further stated, "In the last four years, not a single allegation of corruption involving even one paisa has been made against Bhagwant Mann. Not a single allegation. Do you think PM Modi would have spared Bhagwant Mann if there had been any allegation? The ED and CBI would have conducted raids here as well. But there has not been a single allegation against him, against his family, or against any of his ministers."

AAP government saved public money, says Kejriwal

Highlighting the government's work, the AAP national convenor said, "The government saved public money and made electricity free for the people. It provided insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Now, from 1 July, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 will start reaching the accounts of every mother and sister. So much work has been done. Now all of us have only one task. We have to make Bhagwant Mann Chief Minister again so that all the unfinished work can also be completed."

Bhagwant Mann thanks Bathinda voters

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann thanked the people of Bathinda for electing an AAP mayor. He said the result reflected the public's strong faith in the party despite the intense summer heat.

"People came out in large numbers to vote and delivered an overwhelming mandate in favour of AAP and its symbol, jhaadu, when the ballots were counted," he said.

Punjab government's achievements highlighted

Highlighting the government's work, Bhagwant Mann said Punjab now has functioning Aam Aadmi Clinics, upgraded schools and hospitals, and students from government schools are performing well even in highly competitive examinations.

"Farmers are receiving daytime electricity for agriculture and canal water has been taken to even the farthest reaches of Punjab’s fields. These achievements are the true source of satisfaction in public life," he stated.

Mann attacks opposition parties

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Mann said they were busy making political arrangements while people continued to support the AAP.

Referring to the civic elections, he pointed out that AAP won 19 of the 23 seats in Sunam despite the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal contesting together. According to him, voters rejected all three parties and backed the AAP.

Punjab has enough water for farmers, says CM

Speaking about Punjab's water situation, Bhagwant Mann said paddy cultivation this year is being supported by canal water on an unprecedented scale. He assured farmers that they can use as much canal water as needed and that Punjab is not facing any water shortage.

"The Bhakra Dam’s water level is currently 16 feet above its average level and that even if water is released continuously, there would be no scarcity for a long period. The AAP Government is committed to ensuring an abundant and reliable water supply for agriculture in the years ahead," he affirmed.