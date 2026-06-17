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Punjab Govt delivers 437 government services at citizens' doorsteps

The Punjab government has made 437 services available through its doorstep delivery platform. Citizens can access these services by calling the 1076 helpline, booking appointments through WhatsApp, using the online portal or visiting Sewa Kendras.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Punjab Govt delivers 437 government services at citizens' doorsteps
Image Credit: ANI. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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