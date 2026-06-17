/Punjab Govt delivers 437 government services at citizens' doorsteps

Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government is changing the way citizens access government services. Under the "Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar" initiative, people can now receive hundreds of government services at their doorstep. The system has reduced delays, improved transparency and made services easier to access. More than 3.10 lakh services have already been delivered through the technology-driven platform.
The Punjab government has made 437 services available through its doorstep delivery platform.
Citizens can access these services by calling the 1076 helpline, booking appointments through WhatsApp, using the online portal or visiting Sewa Kendras.
After an appointment is booked, trained doorstep delivery operators visit citizens at their homes. They collect documents, help complete applications and submit them online. This removes the need for repeated visits to government offices.
The initiative has delivered more than 3.10 lakh government services to citizens across Punjab.
The government said pendency across departments has fallen to just 0.33 per cent, showing a major improvement in service delivery.
Since the launch of the scheme, more than 4.18 lakh appointments have been booked under the doorstep delivery system.
Citizens now receive certificates and approvals through SMS, WhatsApp and physical delivery at their homes.
The initiative has especially helped senior citizens, persons with disabilities, farmers living in remote areas, women and working professionals.
Earlier, many people had to spend time and money travelling to government offices. Some also depended on middlemen to get their work done.
The new system has made government services more accessible, convenient and citizen-friendly.
The Punjab government has also improved the verification process.
Patwaris, Nambardars, Sarpanches, Municipal Councillors and departmental officials can now verify documents online.
This has reduced paperwork and lowered the need for physical visits while improving transparency and accountability.
Another major reform is the introduction of formless services.
Citizens no longer need to fill lengthy application forms. Instead, doorstep delivery operators collect information digitally.
The system automatically generates applications, making the process easier and reducing mistakes.
The government has introduced real-time application tracking to improve monitoring.
Department-wise dashboards, beat-wise monitoring and beneficiary feedback calls help ensure timely service delivery.
These measures have strengthened accountability and improved the overall citizen experience.
Punjab Good Governance and Information Technology Minister Aman Arora said technology is helping make governance more transparent and responsive.
“Technology does not replace governance; it strengthens transparency and accountability. By enabling real-time tracking of applications, digital systems reduce delays, minimise uncertainty and make service delivery more responsive to citizens,” he said.
He said the government's goal is to ensure that citizens do not have to make repeated visits to government offices for routine services.
“The recent initiative to facilitate online verification of certificates through Sarpanchs, Nambardars and Municipal Councillors is another step towards reducing paperwork, limiting unnecessary physical visits and making government services more accessible,” he added.
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