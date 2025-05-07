'Applaud The Government...': Shashi Tharoor Lauds 'Calibrated, Calculated, Precise' Strike Against Pakistan

New Delhi: The entire nation is united in applauding Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces carried out airstrikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Over 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. Many opposition leaders have praised the armed forces for conducting such a strong action against Pakistani terrorists.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress Lok Sabha member for Thiruvananthapuram, applauded the government and armed forces. In a post on the social media platform 'X', Shashi Tharoor said, "So proud of my country today. Jai Hind!"

He, in a different post, said, "A set of calibrated, calculated, precise strikes against terror targets. Exactly what I had advocated last week: hit hard, hit smart. I applaud the government and stand solidly with our armed forces."

He further added, "At the same time, we have behaved in a manner that would not justify further expansion of the conflict. We have made our point and acted in self-defence. Time for all concerned to act wisely to prevent uncontrolled escalation."

Earlier this morning, Mallikarjun Kharge, President, Indian National Congress and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, also praised the Indian armed forces. He said, "We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces, who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage."