Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs' Wife: Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, fell ill before the 'Amrit Snan' at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. However, despite her illness, she is expected to participate in the ritual of taking a dip in the Ganga River.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri, in whose camp Laurene is staying, revealed that she developed allergies due to the crowded and unfamiliar environment. Notably, Laurene is on a spiritual visit to India.

Laurene Powell Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on Monday to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, an event that marks a rare celestial occurrence happening once every 144 years.

Named 'Kamala' by Swami Kailashanand Giri, she will remain at the Niranjini Akhara camp until January 15 before returning to the United States for President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri told ANI that Laurene will participate in the spiritual bathing on Tuesday. “She is resting in my 'shivir.'

She has some allergies as she has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple and stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never experienced it feel drawn to join,” he said.

The Maha Kumbh is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India—Prayagraj, Nashik, Haridwar, and Ujjain.

This year’s event is a rare celestial phenomenon occurring once every 144 years and will continue until February 26. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

During Laurene Powell Jobs' spiritual journey in India, a letter written by her late husband, Steve Jobs, to his childhood friend Tim Brown was auctioned in the US for nearly Rs 4.32 crore, according to India Today. Dated February 23, 1974, the letter revealed Steve Jobs' desire to visit India for the Kumbh Mela, as he wrote, “I wish to go to India for the Kumbh Mela.”