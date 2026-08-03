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  • /'Appoint good CM, stop migration': Prashant Kishor's first message to BJP after Bankipur victory

'Appoint good CM, stop migration': Prashant Kishor's first message to BJP after Bankipur victory

Addressing supporters after extending his advantage during the counting process, Kishor said the bypoll was about more than electing an MLA and reflected the aspirations of Bihar's people for better governance.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
'Appoint good CM, stop migration': Prashant Kishor's first message to BJP after Bankipur victory
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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