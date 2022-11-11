APPSC 2022 answer key RELEASED at psc.ap.gov.in- Direct link to download here

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key of the examination conducted from November 3 to 7. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections if any from November 11 to November 13. The APPSC answer keys have been released for the posts of Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Telugu Reporters, District Public Relation Officer, and Extension Officer.

APPSC answer key 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Under Announcements, click on the link for ‘Initial keys - APPSC - APPSC - Schedule - II (03rd Nov 2022 to 7th Nov 2022 )’

Click on the answer key link for the relevant post

The APPSC answer key will appear on the screen

Download and check

The Initial key along with the Question Paper and individual response sheets is hosted on Commission’s website. Applicants can raise objections, if any, in the prescribed format against the released answer key from November 11 to 13.