APPSC ACF 2022: Admit card to be released TOMORROW at psc.ap.gov.in- Steps to download here

APPSC ACF 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the hall tickets today for the Assistant Conservator Of Forests exam 2022 tomorrow, November 3. Interested candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website psc.ap.gov.in, direct link will be provided here. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service in a scale of pay of Rs 40,270 to 93,780. The selection to the post shall be on the basis of a written Exam.

APPSC ACF admit card 2022: Steps to download here

Visit official website psc.ap.gov.in

Go to ‘Download Hall ticket’ section

Login using User ID, Password and Captcha

The APPSC ACF admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout

“The Hall tickets are hosted and candidates may download their Hall tickets from the Commission’s Website psc.ap.gov.in from 03/11/2022 onwards.” reads the official notification.