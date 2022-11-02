topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
APPSC ACF 2022

APPSC ACF 2022: Admit card to be released TOMORROW at psc.ap.gov.in- Steps to download here

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service in a scale of pay of Rs 40,270 to 93,780. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

APPSC ACF 2022: Admit card to be released TOMORROW at psc.ap.gov.in- Steps to download here

APPSC ACF 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the hall tickets today for the Assistant Conservator Of Forests exam 2022 tomorrow, November 3. Interested candidates will be able to check and download their admit cards from the official website psc.ap.gov.in, direct link will be provided here. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 9 vacancies for the post of ACF in A.P. Forest Service in a scale of pay of Rs 40,270 to 93,780. The selection to the post shall be on the basis of a written Exam.

APPSC ACF admit card 2022: Steps to download here

Visit official website psc.ap.gov.in
Go to ‘Download Hall ticket’ section
Login using User ID, Password and Captcha
The APPSC ACF admit card will appear on screen
Download and take a printout

“The Hall tickets are hosted and candidates may download their Hall tickets from the Commission’s Website psc.ap.gov.in from 03/11/2022 onwards.” reads the official notification.

Live Tv

APPSC ACF 2022APPSCAPPSC 2022APPSC ACF Hall Ticket 2022Appsc Acf Exam Date 2022Appsc Assistant Conservator Of ForestAndhra PradeshAPJobsGovernment jobssarkari jobssarkari naukriAPPSC Admit card 2022

Trending news

DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence