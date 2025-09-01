'Appu, Pappu': Bihar Deputy CM Accuses Tejashwi, Rahul Of 'Destroying' Democracy

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday in a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav, labelling them as "appu" and "pappu", respectively.

Sinha accused both opposition leaders of "harming" Sanatani culture and "destroying" democracy.

"Both 'Appu' and 'Pappu', born with a golden spoon, are indulged in the politics of compassion. They respect those who abused Bihar. They are the destroyers of democracy. They also harm our Sanatani culture. They are the biggest dakus (bandits). However, the public will teach them a lesson," the Bihar Deputy CM told reporters here.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) in Bihar, and asserted that the Nitish Kumar-led government would be voted out of power in the coming six months.

"This double-engine government will not be there in the next 6 months. The government that will come will be of the poor, of poor women, of Dalits and backward classes," Kharge said while addressing a rally on the last day of 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' here.

Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to win the upcoming Bihar assembly election through "vote theft". He also urged the people to stay alert to protect their voting rights, otherwise "Modi and Amit Shah will drown you."

The 16-day yatra, undertaken by Rahul Gandhi to highlight allegations of 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the BJP and the alleged irregularities in the revised voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has concluded in Patna today.

The rally began on August 18, with Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav riding together in Sasaram. From there, the rally spanned across 25 districts, to Aurangabad, Gayaji, Siwan, and others.

Multiple other INDIA bloc leaders have attended the yatra at various points. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have joined the rally.

Other chief ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, participated in the yatra.