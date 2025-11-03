Bihar Elections 2025: With just two days to go for the first phase of voting, the political parties are making a high-decible pitch to woo the voters. With senior leaders out in the field, the political slugfest and verbal battle have also gained momentum. Addressing a rally in Darbhanga, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that INDI Alliance has three monkeys, a veiled dig directed at Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

“You must have heard of Gandhi's three monkeys... Today, the INDI alliance has three monkeys of their own: Pappu, Tappu, and Appu. Pappu can't tell the truth... Tappu can't see what's right. Appu can't hear the truth... These three monkeys are trying to breach Bihar's security by luring the family mafia and making them their disciples,” said CM Yogi.

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath’s remark, Congress leader Pawan Khera termed it an insult to Lord Hanuman. “He is a Yogi but he is insulting Hanuman ji. Imagine a Yogi insulting Hanuman ji. What can we say? Public is watching and hearing this," said Khera.

However, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal seconded CM Yogi’s remarks. "What he (CM Yogi Adityanath) has said is true. Pappu is not ready to understand anything... Appu, Akhilesh Yadav, is not ready to accept the reality of Uttar Pradesh- the governance and development that exist here today, and Tappu is lost in a dream.”

On the other hand, reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s remark against opposition, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Jiski jaisi soch hai, jiski jaisi bhavna hai. We do not think like this. We don't speak negatively. I don't know why PM loves such words. When he goes to Gujarat, he speaks about installing factories. But when he comes to Bihar, he speaks about guns. We had never seen such low-level language used by a PM. What language is he using?"

Bihar will vote in the first phase on November 6 and second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.