Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979533https://zeenews.india.com/india/appu-pappu-tappu-enter-bihar-polls-as-cm-yogis-remark-draws-oppositions-ire-2979533.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

'Appu, Pappu, Tappu' Enter Bihar Polls As CM Yogi's Remark Draws Opposition's Ire

Bihar Election 2025: The BJP has gone all gun blazing in the Bihar polls, reminding people of 'jungle-raj' era while the Mahagathbandhan is routing for a change.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Appu, Pappu, Tappu' Enter Bihar Polls As CM Yogi's Remark Draws Opposition's IreImage: X

Bihar Elections 2025: With just two days to go for the first phase of voting, the political parties are making a high-decible pitch to woo the voters. With senior leaders out in the field, the political slugfest and verbal battle have also gained momentum. Addressing a rally in Darbhanga, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that INDI Alliance has three monkeys, a veiled dig directed at Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

“You must have heard of Gandhi's three monkeys... Today, the INDI alliance has three monkeys of their own: Pappu, Tappu, and Appu. Pappu can't tell the truth... Tappu can't see what's right. Appu can't hear the truth... These three monkeys are trying to breach Bihar's security by luring the family mafia and making them their disciples,” said CM Yogi.

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath’s remark, Congress leader Pawan Khera termed it an insult to Lord Hanuman. “He is a Yogi but he is insulting Hanuman ji. Imagine a Yogi insulting Hanuman ji. What can we say? Public is watching and hearing this," said Khera.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal seconded CM Yogi’s remarks. "What he (CM Yogi Adityanath) has said is true. Pappu is not ready to understand anything... Appu, Akhilesh Yadav, is not ready to accept the reality of Uttar Pradesh- the governance and development that exist here today, and Tappu is lost in a dream.”

On the other hand, reacting to PM Narendra Modi’s remark against opposition, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Jiski jaisi soch hai, jiski jaisi bhavna hai. We do not think like this. We don't speak negatively. I don't know why PM loves such words. When he goes to Gujarat, he speaks about installing factories. But when he comes to Bihar, he speaks about guns. We had never seen such low-level language used by a PM. What language is he using?"

Bihar will vote in the first phase on November 6 and second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Kenya
Kenya Landslides Kill 21, Destroy Over 1,000 Homes Amid Heavy Rains
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Who Killed Dularchand Yadav? The Theories Tearing Through Mokama
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Warns Xi Jinping Of ‘Consequences’ Over Any Move Against Taiwan
Delhi
Auto Driver Stabbed To Death In Delhi; One Held
ISRO launch
PM Modi Hails ISRO For Launch Of India’s Heaviest Communications Satellite
Rajasthan bus accident
18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
China Pakistan relations
China-Pak's 'Iron Brotherhood' May Now Be Re-Forged In Fires Of Pragmatism
hair growth drink
Try THIS Magical Drink To Get Silky, Smooth, Shiny Hair
Shashi Tharoor
India Needs To Grow Thicker Skin: Tharoor On Deportation Of Francesca Orsini
ISRO
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest Communication Satellite GSAT-7R For Indian Navy