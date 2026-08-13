/Apsara Reddy quits AIADMK, questions party leadership in resignation letter

Apsara Reddy has resigned from the AIADMK, ending her tenure as Deputy Propaganda Secretary only about a month after being given the post by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. In her resignation letter to EPS, Reddy raised concerns about the party's internal direction and divisions. She said her decision was based on her political beliefs and commitment to public service.
In her letter, Reddy said she had always believed in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's vision of politics based on people, dignity, inclusion and service.
She said, "I have always believed in Amma's vision of politics rooted in people, dignity, inclusion and service. To me, politics must be about building, not breaking; including, not excluding; and uniting people rather than creating divisions."
Reddy also referred to the removal of several party functionaries and the growing divisions within the AIADMK. She said her resignation was not driven by anger or disrespect toward the party leadership.
Reddy said leaving the AIADMK was an emotional and carefully considered decision. She thanked the party for the opportunities and responsibilities she received during her time with it.
She stated, "This decision is not born out of bitterness or disrespect. It is an emotional and deeply considered decision to remain true to my convictions and to the principles that have guided my public life. I leave the party with gratitude for the opportunities, responsibilities, friendships and experiences that have shaped an important chapter of my life. I will always cherish my association with the AIADMK and the people I have had the privilege to serve alongside."
Reddy also made it clear that her resignation does not mean she is leaving politics. Referring to Jayalalithaa as Amma, she said she would continue to work for people and support voices that need to be heard.
On her political future, she said, "My political journey may now take a different direction, but my commitment to serving the people remains unchanged. I will continue to follow Amma's footsteps, to stand with people, amplify voices that need to be heard, build bridges and serve with courage, compassion and dignity."
Reddy ended the letter by saying she hoped her personal relationship with Palaniswami would remain positive despite her political decision. "I sincerely hope the personal warmth and respect between us will endure beyond this political decision."
Reddy's resignation comes as the AIADMK faces questions over internal unity and leadership. Her exit follows the departures of former IT wing chief Singai G Ramachandran and former minister Vaigaichelvan, according to the information provided.
Reddy has been a prominent transgender political figure in India. In 2019, she became the first transgender National General Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress. She later returned to the AIADMK in 2020.
Reddy's decision is likely to draw attention because she was given a senior party role only recently. Her resignation and comments about internal divisions add to the questions facing the AIADMK as it prepares for future political challenges.
While Reddy has not announced her next political move, her resignation letter suggests that she plans to remain active in politics and continue working on issues related to inclusion and public service.
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