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  • /Apsara Reddy quits AIADMK, questions party leadership in resignation letter

Apsara Reddy quits AIADMK, questions party leadership in resignation letter

 Apsara Reddy has resigned as AIADMK Deputy Propaganda Secretary, citing differences over the party's direction and internal divisions. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 04:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Apsara Reddy quits AIADMK, questions party leadership in resignation letter
Image Credit: X/@talktoapsara. Apsara Reddy.

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