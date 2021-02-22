APSET 2020 results declared, check Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test result at apset.net.in

APSET 2020 results declared: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on Monday declared the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2020 results in online mode on its official website apset.net.in. Candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test exam also known as the APSET exam on December 20, 2020, can download the result from the official website.

The APSET 2020 exam was held for recruitment and promotions of lecturers or assistant professors in the universities and degree colleges. The result of APSET 2020 has been released in PDF format, which contains the roll number of selected candidates.

How to download APSET result 2020:

* Visit the official APSET website--apset.net.in

* Click on the link ‘APSET 2020 Result’

* The link will redirect you to APSET result 2020 PDF

* Check your result by finding your roll number in the given result list

* Download the APSET result 2020 PDF for future reference.

APSET final answer key: The university, on December 22 had also released the provisional answer key of the APSET 2020 exam. The final answer key of APSET was released on December 31, 2020.

APSET scorecard: The scorecard of APSET will be released after the declaration of APSET result. The qualified candidates need to appear for the document verification process and will be awarded the APSET 2020 certificate.

What after the declaration of the APSET 2020 result? After the result of APSET 2020, the conducting authority will also release the APSET scorecard 2020 which contains detailed information about the candidates’ name, hall ticket number, date of birth, total marks secured, qualifying marks and category-wise cutoff. The selected candidates will be provided with an APSET certificate after the verification of documents.

APSET 2020 cut off: The APSET 2020 cutoff has also been released by Andhra University along with the results. For all the groups, candidates should search subject-wise cutoff marks. Only 6 per cent of the total applicants who appeared for all three papers were deemed eligible, according to Andhra University.

As per the reservation policy, all the eligible candidates are distributed among different categories. There will be separate reservations of 33.33 per cent for women and 4 per cent for PwD candidates. Such candidates who scored 40 per cent aggregate marks in both papers are considered eligible according to the APSET 2020 cutoff.