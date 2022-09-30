APTET 2022 result DECLARED at aptet.apcfss.in, manabadi.co.in- Direct link to check scores here

AP TET Result 2022: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result today, September 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the APTET exam will be able to download the scorecard on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. The APTET August 2022 exam was held from August 6 to 21. The result which was scheduled to be declared on September 14 was delayed. However, the officials after announcing that APTET result will be out by September end, have made the APTET 2022 result link active today.

Here's how to download AP TET result 2022

Once released, Candidates can download the Manabadi scorecard for APTET Result 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in. On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link. Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button. APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates must notice that the Andhra Pradesh DSE has already released the AP TET final answer key 2022 on September 14, 2022. The AP TET final key 2022 PDF was released for Paper 1 (Part A & B) and Paper 2 (Part A & B) Mathematics & Science and Social Studies subjects. As per the official schedule, the APTET Result was supposed to be declared on September 14, 2022. However, the result is being delayed for unknown reasons.