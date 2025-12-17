Delhi AQI Today: Toxic Smog Engulfs Anand Vihar & AIIMS; Bawana And Mundka Near 'Severe' Levels—See Full Area-Wise List
Delhi AQI hits 'Very Poor' as toxic smog covers Anand Vihar, ITO, and AIIMS. Bawana records 378. Check the latest AQI levels for 30+ Delhi areas and health tips.
Trending Photos
The national capital remains struggling under a thicker blanket of toxic smog on this Wednesday morning. The Air Quality Index leaps over 350 in many parts of the city, restricting visibility in several major spots like Anand Vihar and Delhi AIIMS, which were classified as 'Very Poor' on the Air Quality Index established by the CPCB.
As per the latest data available with CPCB, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, ITO, and Rohini are some of the most heavily polluted places, affecting local residents in terms of respiratory issues as well as irritated eyes because of the ITO air.
Understanding the AQI Scale
In order to understand better where things are now, air quality is broken down by the following categories:
- 0–50: Good
- 51–100: Satisfactory
- 101–200: Moderate
- 201–300: Poor
- 301–400: Very Poor (Current Delhi Status)
- 401–500: Severe
- Area-Wise AQI Reporting: Major Hotspots
The areas worst affected by smog are Central Delhi, as well as the industrial periphery. The ITO region recorded a staggering air quality index of 360, while the transportation hub Anand Vihar recorded 341.
Top 10 Most Polluted Regions At Present
On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, several neighborhoods in Delhi recorded air quality levels deep within the 'Very Poor' category, with some areas dangerously close to the 'Severe' threshold. Bawana emerged as the most polluted pocket with an AQI of 378, followed closely by Mundka at 370. Both Pusa and Rohini also reported hazardous conditions with AQI readings of 365 and 364, respectively.
Other major residential and industrial hubs recorded high pollution levels, including Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, and NSIT Dwarka, all tied at an AQI of 361. In Central Delhi, ITO and the industrial area of Wazirpur stood at 360, while educational zones like DTU and the green expanses of Siri Fort were not far behind, recording 357 and 356. These elevated levels highlight a persistent toxic haze across the city, posing significant health risks to residents.
Detailed AQI Breakdown
For commuters, this is how the official Air Quality Index has been recorded at different stations:
- Alipur: 314
- Ashok Vihar: 350
- Aya Nagar: 272 (Poor)
- Chandni Chowk: 328
- Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 342
- Dwarka-Sector 8: 342
- IGI Airport (T3): 263 (Poor)
- IIT Delhi: 300
- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 324
- Lodhi Road: 289
- Major Dhyan Chand Stadium: 302
- North Campus (DU): 319
- Okhla Phase-2: 338
- Patparganj: 331
- Punjabi Bagh: 339
- R.K. Puram: 342
- Vivek Vihar: 354
Experts recommended avoiding physical outdoor activities in the early morning and late evening hours for citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and people suffering from any lung ailment. The use of N95 masks in zones with heavy traffic, such as Anand Vihar and ITO, is strongly advised for commuters.
ALSO READ | IndiGo Travel Advisory: Dense Fog And Pollution Alert For North India Flights; Check Status And Buffer Time
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv