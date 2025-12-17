Delhi AQI Today: Toxic Smog Engulfs Anand Vihar & AIIMS; Bawana And Mundka Near 'Severe' Levels—See Full Area-Wise List

The national capital remains struggling under a thicker blanket of toxic smog on this Wednesday morning. The Air Quality Index leaps over 350 in many parts of the city, restricting visibility in several major spots like Anand Vihar and Delhi AIIMS, which were classified as 'Very Poor' on the Air Quality Index established by the CPCB.

As per the latest data available with CPCB, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, ITO, and Rohini are some of the most heavily polluted places, affecting local residents in terms of respiratory issues as well as irritated eyes because of the ITO air.

Understanding the AQI Scale

In order to understand better where things are now, air quality is broken down by the following categories:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor (Current Delhi Status)

401–500: Severe

Area-Wise AQI Reporting: Major Hotspots

The areas worst affected by smog are Central Delhi, as well as the industrial periphery. The ITO region recorded a staggering air quality index of 360, while the transportation hub Anand Vihar recorded 341.

Top 10 Most Polluted Regions At Present

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, several neighborhoods in Delhi recorded air quality levels deep within the 'Very Poor' category, with some areas dangerously close to the 'Severe' threshold. Bawana emerged as the most polluted pocket with an AQI of 378, followed closely by Mundka at 370. Both Pusa and Rohini also reported hazardous conditions with AQI readings of 365 and 364, respectively.

Other major residential and industrial hubs recorded high pollution levels, including Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, and NSIT Dwarka, all tied at an AQI of 361. In Central Delhi, ITO and the industrial area of Wazirpur stood at 360, while educational zones like DTU and the green expanses of Siri Fort were not far behind, recording 357 and 356. These elevated levels highlight a persistent toxic haze across the city, posing significant health risks to residents.

Detailed AQI Breakdown

For commuters, this is how the official Air Quality Index has been recorded at different stations:

Alipur: 314

Ashok Vihar: 350

Aya Nagar: 272 (Poor)

Chandni Chowk: 328

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 342

Dwarka-Sector 8: 342

IGI Airport (T3): 263 (Poor)

IIT Delhi: 300

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 324

Lodhi Road: 289

Major Dhyan Chand Stadium: 302

North Campus (DU): 319

Okhla Phase-2: 338

Patparganj: 331

Punjabi Bagh: 339

R.K. Puram: 342

Vivek Vihar: 354

Experts recommended avoiding physical outdoor activities in the early morning and late evening hours for citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and people suffering from any lung ailment. The use of N95 masks in zones with heavy traffic, such as Anand Vihar and ITO, is strongly advised for commuters.

