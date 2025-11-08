Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981531https://zeenews.india.com/india/aqi-today-delhi-most-polluted-cities-india-cpcb-ncr-haryana-nov-8-2981531.html
NewsIndia
TOP 10 MOST POLLUTED CITIES IN INDIA TODAY AQI

Is Your City On The List? CPCB Data Reveals North India's 10 Worst Pollution Hotspots

Delhi tops the pollution chart (AQI 373) as North India faces 'Very Poor' air. See the full list of worst-hit cities in the NCR, Haryana, and UP according to CPCB data for Nov 8.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Your City On The List? CPCB Data Reveals North India's 10 Worst Pollution HotspotsA man rides a bicycle wearing a mask through dense smog amid rising air pollution levels. (Photo: IANS)

A thick layer of haze and smog settled across northern India on November 8, pushing air quality levels into the "poor" to "very poor" categories across the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding states. According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), readings across numerous locations remained significantly above safe limits, raising major public health concerns.

The CPCB defines air quality as "good" between an AQI of 0–50, and "severe" when it breaches the 400 mark. The current readings highlight widespread pollution stress across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR Leads The Pollution Chart

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi and its adjoining NCR regions dominated the list of India's most polluted cities, with several hotspots registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) that can seriously impact even healthy individuals.

Delhi Hotspots: The national capital topped the list, with ITO reporting an AQI of 373 as of 8 am. This was closely followed by Mundka at 363 and Anand Vihar at 352, all firmly placed in the "very poor" category.

NCR Stress: The neighboring cities saw similarly poor air quality. Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area recorded an AQI of 353, while Noida's Sector 62 registered 309.

Widespread Pollution Across Haryana And UP

Beyond the immediate NCR, several cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana reported severely degraded air quality, reflecting a widespread regional pollution challenge.

Haryana: Panipat's Sector 18 logged an AQI of 310 (Very Poor). Other affected cities included Jind (Police Line area at 294), Fatehabad (HUDA Sector at 292), Panchkula (Sector 6 at 268), and Sirsa (F Block at 225, categorized as "poor").

Uttar Pradesh: Outside of Ghaziabad and Noida, Hapur's HUDA Sector reported 280, while the Sardar Patel Inter College area in Baghpat remained among the worst-hit pockets.

Health Advisory And Government Action

Health experts continue to stress the severe health risks posed by the high pollution levels.

Public Warning: Residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, are strongly urged to limit their outdoor exposure to mitigate health risks.

Administrative Measures: In response to the worsening crisis, the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have already implemented measures, including the revision of office timings, to help curb vehicular emissions and minimize public exposure during peak hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi Government, MCD Stagger Office Hours Starting November 15; Check New Timings Here

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe