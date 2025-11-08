A thick layer of haze and smog settled across northern India on November 8, pushing air quality levels into the "poor" to "very poor" categories across the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding states. According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), readings across numerous locations remained significantly above safe limits, raising major public health concerns.

The CPCB defines air quality as "good" between an AQI of 0–50, and "severe" when it breaches the 400 mark. The current readings highlight widespread pollution stress across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-NCR Leads The Pollution Chart

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi and its adjoining NCR regions dominated the list of India's most polluted cities, with several hotspots registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) that can seriously impact even healthy individuals.

Delhi Hotspots: The national capital topped the list, with ITO reporting an AQI of 373 as of 8 am. This was closely followed by Mundka at 363 and Anand Vihar at 352, all firmly placed in the "very poor" category.

NCR Stress: The neighboring cities saw similarly poor air quality. Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area recorded an AQI of 353, while Noida's Sector 62 registered 309.

Widespread Pollution Across Haryana And UP

Beyond the immediate NCR, several cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana reported severely degraded air quality, reflecting a widespread regional pollution challenge.

Haryana: Panipat's Sector 18 logged an AQI of 310 (Very Poor). Other affected cities included Jind (Police Line area at 294), Fatehabad (HUDA Sector at 292), Panchkula (Sector 6 at 268), and Sirsa (F Block at 225, categorized as "poor").

Uttar Pradesh: Outside of Ghaziabad and Noida, Hapur's HUDA Sector reported 280, while the Sardar Patel Inter College area in Baghpat remained among the worst-hit pockets.

Health Advisory And Government Action

Health experts continue to stress the severe health risks posed by the high pollution levels.

Public Warning: Residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, are strongly urged to limit their outdoor exposure to mitigate health risks.

Administrative Measures: In response to the worsening crisis, the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have already implemented measures, including the revision of office timings, to help curb vehicular emissions and minimize public exposure during peak hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi Government, MCD Stagger Office Hours Starting November 15; Check New Timings Here