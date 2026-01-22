Even as there was a slight improvement in pollution levels, the air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Wednesday. Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 330, and there is little chance of relief for the next 72 hours.

AQI Update: Nehru Nagar Respiratory Health Hotspot

AIR quality remained hazardous in the entire capital, with 29 pollution monitoring stations recording 'Very Poor' quality, and 9 'Poor.'

Nehru Nagar had the worst air quality, with an overall Air Quality Index of 383, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and their sameer App.

The Air Quality Early Warning System gave a clear indication that air quality would stay 'Very Poor' at least until January 24.

Delhi's Air Temperature Skittish While Delhi was smothered with air pollution, the temperature was also abnormally high on Wednesday.

Delhi's highest temperature on Wednesday remained 24.2 degrees Celsius, much higher than normal by 4 degrees Celsius.

Min Temperature was 7.7 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Humidity level remained 100% Saturated to 49% on Wednesday.

Yellow Alert Issued: Rain And Thunderstorms Ahead

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature will fall to 8 degrees Celsius, while there is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the city on Thursday. However, the big weather change is expected on Friday. The national capital has been issued a Yellow Alert, which has predicted:

Thunderstorm with gusty winds.

Light to moderate rain, which may reduce suspended particulate matter, PM2.5, and PM10.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 8 degrees Celsius with partially cloudy skies.

