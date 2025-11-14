Advertisement
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025

Araria Election Result 2025: INC'S Abidur Rahman Wins By 91,529 Votes

Araria Election Result 2025: The Election Commission has announced the final results for Araria Assembly Constituency in Bihar.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 10:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Araria Election Result 2025:  As per the Election Commission of India, Counting concluded in the Araria assembly constituency, after 31 rounds. From the Araria assembly seat, Indian National Congress candidate Abidur Rahman secured a victory by bagging 91,529 votes. He defeated the nearest Janata Dal United rival Shagufta Azim by a margin of 12,741votes. Shagufta Azim polled 78,788 votes. 

Other Cnadidates were far behind Abidur Rahman. With the result, the Araria constituency has delivered a decisive win for INC. Voter preference for this seat have been segregated between top two candidates.

Congress candidate Abidur Rahman won the Araria Assembly seat in the 2020 Bihar elections as well , defeating JD(U)’s Shagufta Azim. Araria constituency number 49 and part of the Araria Lok Sabha seat is a general category segment with more than 3.18 lakh voters as of 2020. The constituency is now undergoing an intensive voter list revision ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections

