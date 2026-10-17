Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Arbitrary, unverified reports make lose credibility’: India rejects UN expert’s claims on youth protests

‘Arbitrary, unverified reports make lose credibility’: India rejects UN expert’s claims on youth protests

Speaking at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee in New York on Friday, Indian diplomat Anuj Swarup said reports based on unverifiable information were damaging the credibility of the world body and its institutions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
‘Arbitrary, unverified reports make lose credibility’: India rejects UN expert’s claims on youth protests
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Arbitrary, unverified reports make lose credibility’: India rejects UN expert’s claims on youth protests
2
3
4
5