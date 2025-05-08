Are Schools Closed Tomorrow In Delhi-NCR? Latest Updates Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Haryana government has announced the closure of all schools in Gurugram for Friday, May 9. The move comes as a precautionary measure in response to the prevailing security situation in the region.

In the national capital, the Delhi government has issued a late-night directive cancelling all official leaves for its employees. The order, issued by the Services Department, cites emergency preparedness and mandates that no government official be granted leave until further notice.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over school operations in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Patna, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. As of now, no official announcement regarding school closures or a shift to online classes has been made for these regions. Parents and students are advised to stay in close contact with their respective schools for real-time updates.

Other developments:

• Schools have been closed in five western districts of Rajasthan.

• A red alert has been issued for Sri Ganganagar.

• Drone usage and firecrackers have been banned in several areas.

• Flight operations at Bikaner, Kishangarh, and Jodhpur airports have been suspended till May 10.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and further advisories may follow based on developments.



