Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2898155https://zeenews.india.com/india/are-schools-closed-tomorrow-in-delhi-ncr-latest-updates-amid-india-pakistan-tensions-2898155.html
NewsIndia
INDIA PAKISTAN WAR

Are Schools Closed Tomorrow In Delhi-NCR? Latest Updates Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Get the latest updates on school closures in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR, Patna, Bengaluru, and Kolkata amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. Stay informed about the security situation and potential disruptions.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 08, 2025, 11:59 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Are Schools Closed Tomorrow In Delhi-NCR? Latest Updates Amid India-Pakistan Tensions Schools of Delhi Government's School (IANS)

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Haryana government has announced the closure of all schools in Gurugram for Friday, May 9. The move comes as a precautionary measure in response to the prevailing security situation in the region.

In the national capital, the Delhi government has issued a late-night directive cancelling all official leaves for its employees. The order, issued by the Services Department, cites emergency preparedness and mandates that no government official be granted leave until further notice.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over school operations in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Patna, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. As of now, no official announcement regarding school closures or a shift to online classes has been made for these regions. Parents and students are advised to stay in close contact with their respective schools for real-time updates.

Other developments:

• Schools have been closed in five western districts of Rajasthan.
• A red alert has been issued for Sri Ganganagar.
• Drone usage and firecrackers have been banned in several areas.
• Flight operations at Bikaner, Kishangarh, and Jodhpur airports have been suspended till May 10.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, and further advisories may follow based on developments.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK