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‘Are students safe in the city?’: High Court blasts MCD, DU after 7 die in Delhi building collapse

The court has ordered the MCD to inspect all PG hostels within a week and check their approvals, building safety and student capacity. The Delhi University has also been asked to provide details of its hostel facilities and students from other states.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
‘Are students safe in the city?’: High Court blasts MCD, DU after 7 die in Delhi building collapse
Image Credit: Rescue operations underway at the building collapse site in Delhi's Satya Niketan locality. (Photo: ANI)

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‘Are students safe in the city?’: High Court blasts MCD, DU after 7 die in Delhi building collapse
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