/‘Are students safe in the city?’: High Court blasts MCD, DU after 7 die in Delhi building collapse

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi University responsible along with the building owner for the tragedy at the national capital’s Satya Niketan area, where a six-storey building collapsed killing seven people.
The court’s observations came during a hearing on Monday (September 7), a day after the building collapsed in the South Delhi locality. Rescue teams are still searching through the debris, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) saying 12 people have been pulled out so far. Seven of them have died.
The building housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation called ‘Hostel Days’. A repair job was under way in the basement when the structure came down.
Hearing a plea, the court issued notices to the MCD, the Delhi University, the National Human Rights Commission, the Delhi government, the Centre and the Delhi Police.
The High Court asked the MCD whether Delhi has proper regulations for PG accommodations and sought details of the number of students living in such premises.
The court directed the MCD to inspect all such hostels under its jurisdiction within a week. The civic body has been asked to check whether these buildings have the required permissions and follow building bylaws. It must also submit details of how many students are living in them.
The court said the living conditions in hostels available to students coming to the city from other parts of the country are poor. A large number of students move to the national capital for education, and the court said the government needs to consider providing more hostel accommodation for them.
The issue of student housing also brought the Delhi University into the court’s scrutiny. The varsity has been asked to provide details of the number of students from other states studying in its colleges and the number of hostels operated by it or the government.
The court also called for clear rules governing PG accommodations and said student safety cannot be compromised.
During the hearing, the court voiced fears that students could still be trapped under the debris.
“There may still be students trapped under the debris. It is difficult to imagine a more tragic situation. You cannot escape your responsibility,” the court said.
According to the bench, responsibility for the Satya Niketan tragedy did not lie only with the owner of the building. It also held that the MCD and the Delhi University had responsibilities in the matter, particularly because students without access to adequate university hostels turn to private PG accommodations.
The court also told the government and the university to take concrete steps to improve hostel facilities for students coming to Delhi from across the country.
The High Court questioned the MCD over its role in ensuring that construction in the city follows approved plans and building rules.
It said it is the responsibility of the MCD and other authorities to make sure construction taking place in the city follows the applicable regulations. It also said that if officials had been alert to their statutory duties, the accident might have been prevented.
The MCD has been directed to find out whether the collapsed building had the necessary approvals and whether it was constructed according to building bylaws. The civic body must also identify officials responsible for inspections and inform the court about the action proposed against them.
The court has given the parties 10 days to file their affidavits.
According to the Delhi Police, a call about the building collapse was received at around 1:34 pm on Sunday (September 6). The structure had a boys’ PG accommodation and repair work was being carried out in the basement before the collapse.
The NDRF said 12 people have been rescued by Monday, with seven deaths confirmed. Rescue operations continue as teams are searching the debris for anyone who could still be trapped under the rubbles.
The building owner, Hariram Bansal, has been arrested after the collapse. The police nabbed him from Rajasthan’s Bhiwandi.
The Delhi government has also taken action against officials. On the orders of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, five MCD officials have been suspended. The suspended officials include South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar.
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