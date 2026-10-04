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‘Are you illegal MP Kharge ji?’: Kiren Rijiju slams Mallikarjun Kharge over SIR row

Opposition party’s have been demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while Congress National President demanded fresh ballot paper elections. 

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 10:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
‘Are you illegal MP Kharge ji?’: Kiren Rijiju slams Mallikarjun Kharge over SIR row
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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‘Are you illegal MP Kharge ji?’: Kiren Rijiju slams Mallikarjun Kharge over SIR row
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