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‘Are you with the BJP?’: Rahul Gandhi fires back over Delhi Police families’ press conference

He also demanded the formation of an independent, high-powered committee monitored by the Supreme Court to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
‘Are you with the BJP?’: Rahul Gandhi fires back over Delhi Police families’ press conference
Image Credit: IANS

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‘Are you with the BJP?’: Rahul Gandhi fires back over Delhi Police families’ press conference
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