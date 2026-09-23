/WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Argentina opens visa door for Indians, South Africa wants direct India flights

Easier visas, direct flights and closer ties with young travellers took centre stage at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Diplomats from Argentina, South Africa and Seychelles joined VFS Global to discuss what could make international travel simpler, with calls for better air links, flexible visa rules and greater exchanges between countries.
The WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, brought together representatives from across the tourism sector.
The panel, titled "Borders Without Barriers: The Diplomacy of Visas & Mobility", included H.E. Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles to India; H.E. Mariano Agustín Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India; H.E. Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India; and Sharad Gowani, Head of Operations - India, VFS Global.
The discussion centred on visas, air links, technology and changing travel habits. Speakers also discussed tourism within the Global South and how greater movement of students and young travellers could strengthen links between countries.
Diplomats from Seychelles, Argentina, Suriname and South Africa join VFS Global’s India operations head today at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit to discuss visas as diplomacy, not just paperwork— WION (@WIONews) September 23, 2026
The opening panel, "Borders Without Barriers: The Diplomacy of Visas & Mobility," is… pic.twitter.com/bun0ZETgKf
H.E. Anil Sooklal said India and South Africa have deep historical ties but have yet to make full use of that relationship in tourism.
He said stronger air connectivity was needed between the two countries and backed direct flights between India and South Africa. Referring to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's views, Sooklal said direct air links could increase travel between the two countries.
He also called for a friendly visa regime and said people needed more information about the opportunities available in India and South Africa.
Sooklal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BRICS Summit and said the grouping could have a direct impact on changing perceptions and strengthening ties. He said tourism was increasingly being driven by the Global South, creating opportunities for countries such as India and South Africa.
Sooklal said younger travellers should not be restricted by old stereotypes about tourism. He pointed to Gen Z as an important group for the sector and also spoke about the potential use of artificial intelligence tools in tourism.
Education and youth exchanges were another focus. Sooklal said South Africa wanted more South Africans to travel to India to study and more Indians to pursue education in South Africa.
"The strength of the relationship lies in ensuring that our youths mingle," he said.
H.E. Mariano Agustín Caucino called for concrete steps to increase tourism between Argentina and India.
The Argentine Ambassador said connectivity was an important part of making travel easier and called for the restoration of flights to Madrid as part of efforts to improve travel links.
Caucino said Argentina was "opening as much as possible" to tourism. He pointed to a measure allowing Indian nationals who already hold a US visa to get easier access for tourism purposes.
"We hope India can do the same," Caucino said. He added that a similar approach could also be considered for other neighbouring countries.
Sharad Gowani, Head of Operations - India at VFS Global, said expectations among international travellers were changing, with more people seeking flexibility.
He said visa processes were becoming more accessible as travel needs changed. Gowani said security and accessibility still needed to work together in visa and mobility systems.
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