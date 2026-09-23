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WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Argentina opens visa door for Indians, South Africa wants direct India flights

WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026: Argentina's Ambassador to India called for practical steps to make travel easier, while South Africa's High Commissioner pushed for direct flights and a friendly visa regime with India at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Argentina opens visa door for Indians, South Africa wants direct India flights
Image Credit: Screen grab from a WION video. WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026

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WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Argentina opens visa door for Indians, South Africa wants direct India flights
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