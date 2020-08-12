Armed forces ready for long haul along LAC: CDS General Bipin Rawat tells parliamentary committee

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday (August 11) told a parliamentary committee that the Indian armed forces are ready to handle any eventualities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, adding that the troops are well-prepared for a long haul along the LAC even during the harsh winter months.

It is learnt that CDS General Rawat made the remarks before the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC). General Rawat and top commanders of the Army had appeared before the parliamentary committee to hold discussions on the issue of procurement of high-altitude clothing for the soldiers. The PAC is headed by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Notably, India and China have been holding diplomatic and military talks at several levels to pull back troops from all the friction points along LAC in Ladakh.

PTI reported that the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) has pulled back from Galwan Valley and some other friction points but the Chinese troops are yet to disengage from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso, Gogra and Depsang as demanded by India.

Considering the volatile situation along the LAC, the Army and the IAF are maintaining a very high-level of operational readiness in all areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, North Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh in order to stop China from engaging in any misadventure.

Sources told PTI that Indian Amry Chief General MM Naravane has directed all the senior commanders overseeing operation of the frontline formations along the LAC to remain on high alert.

India-China ties suffered a blow after the Galwan clashes in Eastern Ladakh of 15th June when forces from both sides had a violent face-off. India lost 20 of its soldiers, while china accepted it suffered casualties but never came out with a number.