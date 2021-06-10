हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Armed men in Bihar rob bank in broad daylight, decamp with Rs 1.19 crore - Watch

A bank in Bihar's Hajipur was robbed of Rs 1.19 crore after armed robbers pulled a theft under just four minutes filling up the cash in sacks.

Armed men in Bihar rob bank in broad daylight, decamp with Rs 1.19 crore - Watch
(Image courtesy: Screengrab from video)

New Delhi: A bank in Bihar's Hajipur was robbed of Rs 1.19 crore after armed robbers pulled a theft under just four minutes filling up the cash in sacks. The incident took place at the HDFC Bank located in Jadhua locality.

As per reports, the robbers entered the bank as soon as the establishment opened on Thursday morning, held the employees hostage while they filled the sack with money and fled. The entire incident has been caught on the CCTV.

Watch video:

Police said five men arrived in bikes entered the bank, threatened employees stuffed Rs 1.19 crore in sacks, and fled. The robbers were caught on CCTV cameras, carrying bags of money on their shoulders as they left the bank.

Notably, the crime was committed close to the residence of Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Meanwhile, senior police officials are probing the matter and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised. The district border has been sealed.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BiharBihar news
Next
Story

Surya Grahan 2021: Solar eclipse clashes with Shani Jayanti after 148 years

Must Watch

PT56S

health video women over age of 40 should take these five health checkup regularly samp