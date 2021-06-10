Armed men in Bihar rob bank in broad daylight, decamp with Rs 1.19 crore - Watch

New Delhi: A bank in Bihar's Hajipur was robbed of Rs 1.19 crore after armed robbers pulled a theft under just four minutes filling up the cash in sacks. The incident took place at the HDFC Bank located in Jadhua locality.

As per reports, the robbers entered the bank as soon as the establishment opened on Thursday morning, held the employees hostage while they filled the sack with money and fled. The entire incident has been caught on the CCTV.

Watch video:

Police said five men arrived in bikes entered the bank, threatened employees stuffed Rs 1.19 crore in sacks, and fled. The robbers were caught on CCTV cameras, carrying bags of money on their shoulders as they left the bank.

Notably, the crime was committed close to the residence of Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

Meanwhile, senior police officials are probing the matter and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised. The district border has been sealed.