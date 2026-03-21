Armed with BrahMos Missiles, Indian Navy set to commission stealth frigate 'Taragiri'

Indian Navy is set to commission stealth frigate 'Taragiri' (F41), in a ceremony that marks a defining moment for India's maritime sovereignty, on April 3.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the commissioning ceremony, showcasing India's path to full naval self-reliance.

Taragiri, the fourth Project 17A stealth frigate, a 6,670-tonne symbol of 'Make in India', highlights the advanced capabilities of indigenous shipyards.

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Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, this Frigate represents a generational leap over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced Radar Cross-Section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth. With indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributing to the GoI's Aatmanirbharta initiatives and supporting thousands of Indian jobs.



Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for 'High-Speed High Endurance' versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations.



The release stated that the ship's weapon suite is world-class, featuring supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, and a specialised Anti-Submarine Warfare suite.



These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System, ensuring that the crew can respond to threats with split-second precision.



Beyond its role as a premier hunter of the seas, Taragiri is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises. Its flexible mission profile makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

The Indian Navy advances as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, self-reliant force, securing seas for a developed, prosperous India with vessels designed, built, and crewed by Indians.

Taragiri emerges as a beacon of maritime strength and a steadfast protector of our ocean frontiers.

(with ANI input)

