/Arms and explosives cache seized in Sopore forest, third major recovery in Kashmir in 72 hours

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, grenades and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a dense forest in Sopore, in the third major success against militants in Kashmir in the past 72 hours. Acting on precise intelligence from Sopore Police, security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Mukaam Cherhar forest area, under the jurisdiction of Bomai Police Station.
During the search, a blue barrel and a bag were found carefully concealed beneath a large boulder. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was rushed to the spot to examine the suspected explosive material and handle it safely.
The entire cache was seized as per legal procedure, with all necessary safety precautions.
An FIR (No. 66/2026) has been registered at Bomai Police Station under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 23 of the UAPA, Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act. Police said further investigation was underway to trace the source, ownership and possible terrorist linkages of the recovered material.
The recovery is part of the ongoing intensive anti-terror operations in Kashmir.
On October 7, forces busted an old terrorist hideout in the Nagda Nar forest area of Handwara in Kupwara district. They recovered one AK-47 rifle, three grenades, 857 AK rounds, 192 PIKA rounds, eight AK magazines, a silencer, 83 pistol rounds and other incriminating material.
The same day, five Over Ground Workers (OGWs) were arrested in a joint operation at Khrewan Chadder in Kulgam. Two pistols, three magazines, 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition and three grenades were recovered from them.
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