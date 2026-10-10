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Arms and explosives cache seized in Sopore forest, third major recovery in Kashmir in 72 hours

Acting on precise intelligence from Sopore Police, security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Mukaam Cherhar forest area, under the jurisdiction of Bomai Police Station.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 07:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
Arms and explosives cache seized in Sopore forest, third major recovery in Kashmir in 72 hours

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Arms and explosives cache seized in Sopore forest, third major recovery in Kashmir in 72 hours
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