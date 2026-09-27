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Army chief Dhiraj Seth explains: Why boots on the ground decide even a high-tech war

He emphasised faster technology development, battlefield adaptability and self-reliance in defence production. He also warned against indigenous systems becoming outdated before they are fully deployed.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Army chief Dhiraj Seth explains: Why boots on the ground decide even a high-tech war
Image Credit: Army chief Dhiraj Seth. (File photo: ANI)

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Army chief Dhiraj Seth explains: Why boots on the ground decide even a high-tech war
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