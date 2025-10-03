General Dwivedi’s Tough Message To Pakistan - Stop Terrorism Or Risk Being Wiped Off The Map

In a strong warning to Pakistan, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday declared that India will not show the same restraint it exercised during Operation Sindoor 1.0.

He cautioned that this time, Pakistan will be forced to reconsider “whether it even wants to remain on the world map” if it continues to sponsor terrorism.

"India is fully prepared this time. We will not show the restraint we exhibited during Operation Sindoor 1.0. This time, the action will be such that perhaps Pakistan will have to think whether it wants to exist geographically. If Pakistan wants to continue with its position in geography, it should stop its state-sponsored terrorism," General Dwivedi said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Warning

General Dwivedi’s remarks come a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised concerns over the Pakistan Army’s recent expansion of military infrastructure near Sir Creek, cautioning that any misadventure from the Pakistani side would invite such a decisive response that both history and geography would change.

"The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions. The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a decisive response that both history and geography will change. In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore," Defence Minister Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh revealed that Indian forces had shot down four to five Pakistani fighter aircraft, including US-made F-16s and Chinese-origin JF-17s, during Operation Sindoor in May.

Pahalgam Terror Attack To Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. In the overnight offensive, nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were hit with precision strikes, causing severe damage to infrastructure used by groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Reports suggest that the strikes killed more than 100 militants.

ALSO READ: Who Is Amir Khan Muttaqi? Taliban FM Set To Visit India