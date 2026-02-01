Army Chief groves on ‘BadluRam Ka Badan’ with Assam Rifles | Watch

Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, shared a fun moment Saturday with Assam Regiment soldiers, joining their traditional celebratory dance.

General Upendra Dwivedi matched the Assam Regiment soldiers' energetic moves, sparking loud applause as they celebrated with high spirits. The troops danced to their traditional regimental folk song "Badlu Ram Ka Badan," a favorite for lively informal gatherings.

The light moment was recorded when General Dwivedi felicitated Indian Army marching contingents, mounted units, and pipe bands on Saturday for their excellent Republic Day 2026 Parade and Beating Retreat program. The event celebrated their sharp precision, iron discipline, and musical flair during the national festivities.

“Badluram ka Badan” known for its lively beat and rustic lyrics, "Badlu Ram Ka Badan" fosters soldierly camaraderie and joy, particularly in eastern and northeastern regiments.

It thrives at unit gatherings and victory bashes, its upbeat vibe symbolising rank-free bonding.

The video has been circulating on social media, sparking joy over the Chief of Army Staff’s bond with Assam Rifles soldiers, boosting their moral.

The Significance of ‘Badluram ka Bandan’

"Badluram Ka Badan" is the iconic regimental song of the Indian Army's Assam Regiment, born from World War II grit.

Composed in 1946 by Major M.T Proktor, it honours Rifleman Badluram, killed fighting Japanese forces at Kohima in 1944. Set to "John Brown's Body," its dark humor celebrates survival.

Badluram's quartermaster kept drawing his rations, sustaining the besieged unit, "Badluram ka badan zamin ke neechay hai, toh humein uska ration milta hai!" (His body lies underground, so we get his rations!)

Sung at Shillong attestation parades, it embodies camaraderie, defiance, and joy beyond ranks, a staple at victories and gatherings.



















