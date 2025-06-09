Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday hailed Operation Sindoor, describing it as a well-planned, precise, and highly effective response to terrorism.

Speaking at the inaugural podcast of 'Ibex Tarana,' a community radio station (88.4 MHz) in Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand, COAS Dwivedi attributed the operation’s success to the government giving the armed forces complete strategic freedom and the trust shown by the countrymen.

"Operation Sindoor was not just a military response; it was an expression of India's unity, resolve, and self-confidence. The government gave us complete strategic freedom, and the trust shown by the countrymen became our source of inspiration,” ANI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

General Dwivedi highlighted that during the operation, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terrorist hideouts without any civilian casualties, which he said shows that the Indian Army is not only powerful but also responsible.

“We destroyed nine terrorist hideouts without any civilian casualties. This shows that the Indian Army is not only powerful but also responsible. I am proud that our soldiers completed this operation with discipline, restraint, and immense courage. This victory is not only of the army but of the entire nation. Operation Sindoor is a well-planned, precise, and worthy answer to terrorism,” ANI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

Highlighting that the Indian Armed Forces are alert, capable, and always fully prepared, General Dwivedi said that terrorism will get a befitting reply every time.

“I want to say one more thing: Due to the name of Operation Sindoor, whenever any mother, sister, or daughter applies Sindoor, she proudly remembers our soldiers. Terrorism will get a befitting reply every time. We are alert, capable, and always fully prepared," ANI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians.

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.