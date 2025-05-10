New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and all Ranks of the Indian Army paid tribute to Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who was killed on May 7 during ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, the Indian Army said, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who laid down his life on 07 May 2025 during ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control."

The Army also extended its solidarity to the innocent civilians affected by the attacks, stating, "Indian Army stands in solidarity with the innocent civilians who are victims of attacks orchestrated through indiscriminate artillery shelling by the adversary in the #Poonch sector. The nefarious designs of our enemies have been and will continue to be thwarted with resolute and punitive action."

Meanwhile, heart-wrenching visuals from his home showed his inconsolable wife, devastated parents, and a mourning village that gathered to pay their respects. Dinesh Kumar is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

Kapil, the brother of Dinesh Kumar, recounted the sequence of events to ANI. "At 4 AM, I received a call from his number. When I called back at 8 AM, his senior answered and informed me that my brother was in serious condition at the field hospital and was undergoing surgery. Later, when I called again, I was told that my brother was stable. But when I called the field hospital directly, I was informed that my brother had passed away," Kapil said.

Earlier, the White Knight Corps on Wednesday confirmed the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was killed in the shelling that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Confirming his death, the White Knight Corps posted on social media platform X, "GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling."