Every year on January 15, India celebrates Army Day, commemorating it in 1949 when Lieutenant-General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army, becoming the first Indian to lead the force.

This day serves as a powerful reminder of the army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and a testament to the valour and sacrifice of its soldiers. But beyond the parades and tributes, the Indian Army in 2025 is on a determined march towards self-reliance, a journey driven by technological innovation, strategic partnerships and a resolute spirit.

‘Make in India’ Momentum

The clarion call of ‘Make in India’, championed by the Modi government, has resonated deeply within the Indian Army. This initiative, aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, has gained significant traction in recent years. From small arms and ammunition to artillery guns and armoured vehicles, the Indian Army is increasingly looking inwards to fulfil its equipment needs.

This shift towards self-reliance is not merely a matter of national pride. It is a strategic imperative in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape. By reducing dependence on external sources, the Indian Army aims to enhance its operational readiness, ensure a steady supply of critical equipment and bolster its strategic autonomy.

Showcase of Tech Prowess

The Indian Army’s pursuit of self-reliance is fuelled by a surge in indigenous technological innovation. The DRDO, in collaboration with various public and private sector entities, has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge military technologies.

·Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A): This indigenously developed tank, inducted into service in February 2024, boasts superior firepower, mobility and protection. It represents a significant step towards self-reliance in armoured warfare

· Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher: This weapon system, with its enhanced range and accuracy, provides the Indian Army with a potent artillery capability. Recent upgrades, including the guided Pinaka rockets tested in December 2024, further enhance its effectiveness

· Akash Missile System: This surface-to-air missile system, with its proven track record, provides a robust air defence shield. Ongoing development of the Akash Prime variant, with improved accuracy and range, will bolster India’s air defence capabilities

· Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: The Indian Army is increasingly utilizing UAVs for surveillance, reconnaissance and even targeted strikes. Recent developments, such as the Unmanned Launched Precision-Guided Missile (ULPGM V3) tested in January 2025, demonstrate India’s growing expertise in unmanned aerial warfare.

These are just a few examples of the many indigenous technologies that are strengthening the Indian Army’s capabilities and reducing its reliance on foreign suppliers.

Collaborating for Tech Advancement

While self-reliance remains a core objective, the Indian Army recognizes the value of strategic partnerships in accessing cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaborative development. Recent collaborations with such countries as Israel, France and the US have yielded significant dividends.

§ Joint Ventures: Joint ventures with foreign companies are facilitating technology transfer and boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities. For instance, the joint venture between Mahindra Defence and BAE Systems to manufacture armoured vehicles in India is a notable example

§ Technology Transfer Agreements: Agreements with foreign governments and companies are enabling the Indian Army to acquire critical technologies and expertise. The acquisition of the S-400 air defence system from Russia is a prime instance

§ Joint Exercises: Regular joint exercises with friendly nations provide valuable opportunities for the Indian Army to enhance interoperability, share best practices and learn from global military expertise

These strategic partnerships are not only bolstering the Indian Army’s capabilities but also contributing to India’s growing stature as a key player in the global defence arena.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

While the Indian Army has made significant strides towards self-reliance, challenges remain. The complex and sophisticated nature of modern military technology necessitates continuous investment in research and development, skilled manpower and robust infrastructure.

§ Funding: Adequate funding for research and development is crucial to sustain the momentum of indigenous innovation

§ Technology Transfer: Effective mechanisms for technology transfer and absorption are essential to ensure that acquired technologies are effectively integrated and utilized

§ Private Sector Participation: Encouraging greater private sector participation in defence manufacturing is crucial to expanding production capacity and fostering innovation

Overcoming these challenges will require a concerted effort from the government, the defence industry and the research community. However, the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance, coupled with its strong track record of innovation and adaptation, provides confidence that it will continue to advance on this path.

The Indian Army of the Future

The Indian Army of the future will be a technologically advanced, self-reliant force, capable of safeguarding the nation’s interests in an increasingly complex and challenging security environment. It will be a force characterized by:

§ Cutting-Edge Technology: Indigenous innovations and strategic partnerships will equip the Indian Army with the latest weaponry, communication systems and surveillance technologies

§ Enhanced Operational Readiness: Self-reliance on critical equipment and technology will ensure that the Indian Army is always prepared to respond to any threat

§ Strategic Autonomy: Reduced dependence on foreign suppliers will enhance India’s strategic autonomy and decision-making capabilities

§ Adaptability and Resilience: The Indian Army will be a highly adaptable and resilient force, capable of operating effectively in diverse and challenging terrains—from the high Himalayas to the dense jungles

§ Professionalism and Valour: The Indian Army will continue to uphold its traditions of professionalism, discipline and valour, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the nation.

As India celebrates Army Day, 2025, the nation salutes the courage and dedication of its soldiers. But, beyond the parades and ceremonies, it is the quiet determination, the relentless pursuit of self-reliance and the unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation that truly defines the Indian Army. This is a force forged in fire, ready to face any challenge and poised to secure India’s place in a rapidly evolving world.

(Girish Linganna is a Defence and Aerospace Analyst based out of Bengaluru. He is also the Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in this article are of the author only.)