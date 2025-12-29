Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday chaired a review meeting with senior army officials regarding the preparations for the upcoming Army Day parade and other events to be held on the occasion of Indian Army day on 15th January 2026.

The 78th Army Day parade is scheduled to be held in the ‘Pink City’ of Jaipur. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a review meeting with senior army officials, reviewing the preparedness ahead of the parade and other events scheduled for the day.

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma chairs a review meeting regarding the preparations for the Army Day parade and other events to be held on Army Day. pic.twitter.com/AotBv2ZSy3 ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

Jaipur is hosting the Annual Army Day parade for the first time. Indian Army is set to showcase the Latest Equipment at the Army Day Parade 2026, featuring equipments used during the ‘operation Sindoor’.

The parade will be held along Mahal Road in Jagatpura, which will attract huge crowds while displaying India's military strength.

Historic Parade post ‘Operation Sindoor’

After India’s mighty operation Sindoor, the Army Day parade will be special, with importance on the Indian Army’s success during ‘Operation Sindoor’, paired with Advanced weaponry, mechanised infantry displays, aircraft fly-pasts, drone demonstrations, and dramatic tactical showcases, which will underscore India’s modern defence capabilities.

The Indian Army has also launched ‘Know Your Army’ exhibition at the Bhawani Institute from January 8 to 12, where members of the public can watch simulators of missile systems and learn more about the army’s capabilities.

Army Day Parade 2026: Event Highlights

One of the major highlights of the event will be the ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ evening programme at SMS Stadium with features like grand light-and-sound show on 'Operation Sindoor,' choreographed drone displays, and tributes to ‘Veer Naris’ and martyrs. A 1,000-drone spectacle is also set to grace the event.

Other highlights of the parade will be a fly-past by multiple aircraft and Army helicopters. Performance by Army bands and the display will also feature the BrahMos missile and several tanks.

Historical significance of Army Day

Army Day is celebrated on January 15. It commemorates General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa taking charge as India's first Commander-in-Chief in 1949, taking command from British General FRR Bucher and the formation of the Indian Army.

The event honors the Army's valor, discipline, and sacrifices, with the upcoming parade showcasing traditional and modern capabilities to celebrate military heritage and national pride.

Until 2022, the Army Day Parade was traditionally held in the National Capital. Since 2023, the decision to host the parade in different cities was taken with the aims of bringing the Army closer to the public, strengthen civic–military ties, and inspire youth through direct engagement with the security establishment. Previously, the parade has presided in cities like Bengaluru in 2023, Lucknow and Pune in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

