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Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Keran

Two suspected terrorists were killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kashmir's Keran sector. A search operation is underway.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Keran
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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