/Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Keran

Two suspected infiltrators were killed on Saturday when the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said. The encounter broke out around 3.30 am in the Jumagund area of the Keran sector after troops noticed suspicious movement and challenged the group, triggering an exchange of fire.
Army sources said the encounter began in the early hours of Saturday after troops detected suspicious movement in the Jumagund area and challenged those approaching the border.
"An encounter broke out in the early hours around 3.30 a.m. today after troops noticed suspicious movement in the Jumagund area of the Keran sector, prompting a challenge and a subsequent exchange of fire. Two terrorists have been killed in this operation and their bodies are lying on the other side of the LoC after they were shot and they tried to rush back into the Pakistani side," News agency IANS reported, quoting Army sources.
"A search operation is now underway in the area to see if any more infiltrators are hiding," News Agency IANS reported, quoting Army sources.
Security forces continued searching the area to determine whether any other infiltrators were involved in the attempted crossing or remained in the vicinity.
The reported location of the bodies across the LoC could complicate their recovery and independent verification of the deaths. Further details about the incident are awaited.
The LoC stretches for roughly 740 km through Kupwara, Bandipora and Baramulla districts in the Kashmir Valley, as well as Rajouri, Poonch and parts of Jammu district in the Jammu division.
The Indian Army guards the LoC through regular patrols, surveillance and a multi-layered anti-infiltration system that includes a fence along vulnerable stretches. These measures are aimed at detecting and preventing cross-border infiltration and militant activity.
The Army and the BSF work to prevent cross-border infiltration, smuggling and the movement of weapons and other contraband. Security forces also monitor drone activity along the border, as drones have been used to drop weapons, ammunition, cash and drugs for collection by suspected militant associates.
Further official details about Saturday's encounter and the ongoing search operation are awaited.
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